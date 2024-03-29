CHS senior Stevens wins AMP scholarship

COLUMBUS, OHIO — American Municipal Power, Inc. awarded Coldwater High School senior Hannah Stevens one of five, $3,000 scholarships based on her academic records, personal achievements, and scores on a test about public power.

The 2024 Lyle B. Wright Scholarship goes to graduating seniors whose households receive electricity from an AMP member utility, here the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities.

CBPU is a member of American Municipal Power

Hannah is the daughter of Brian Stevens and Carolyn Youssef.

She is the captain of the CHS soccer team and is active in leadership positions like student council and culture club.

Hannan volunteers for different organizations within her community, including the local food pantry and numerous charitable races.

Next fall, Stevens will attend Michigan State University to study psychology.

“Congratulations to Ms. Stevens on her many accomplishments. On behalf of the AMP Board of Trustees and AMP management, I extend best wishes for success in her educational journey.” said Jolene Thompson, AMP President and CEO. “It is gratifying that a dedicated public power community like Coldwater is home to one of this year’s Wright Scholarship recipients.”

Subscxribe Support local news. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter.

CBPU is one of 132 AMP municipal members in nine states.

-- Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: CHS senior Hannah Stevens wins AMP scholarship