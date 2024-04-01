CHS Hall of Honor induction luncheon is April 26

Apr. 1—The Clinton Community School District invites the general public to the 2024 Hall of Honor Induction during a community luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, April 26, in the Clinton High School small gym. To make reservations, email Deb Deters at debra.deters@csdkq.org or call 563-243-7540, extension 7022. Cost of the luncheon is $20.

The fifth Hall of Honor class includes Dr. Diane (Randall) Andrews, Dr. KC (Rogis) Busch, Brian Guy, George Nord and William Theisen.

The mission of the Clinton High School Alumni Hall of Honor is to recognize those who attended Clinton High School and have distinguished themselves in their careers, communities and personal lives. These individuals are held up to Clinton students as examples of citizenship and success.

Andrews (CHS Class of 1972) was nominated in the category of Professional Career Accomplishments. She has retired as an associate professor emerita from the University of Central Florida.

Busch (CHS Class of 1990) was nominated in the category of Accomplishments in Academic Fields. She is currently an assistant professor of STEM Education at North Carolina State University, specializing in science learning and is affiliated with the Leadership in Public Science interdisciplinary cluster.

Guy (CHS Class of 1978) was nominated in the area of Professional Career Accomplishments. He was the youngest officer ever hired by the Clinton Police Department and became the longest-serving chief of police in its history

Nord (CHS Class of 1953) was nominated in the area of Distinguished Military Service. Nord, a retired Army command sergeant major with 30 years of service, was awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, the Legion of Merit and the Silver Star.

Theisen (CHS Class of 1963) was nominated in the area of Professional Career Accomplishments. He was the founder of Godfather's Pizza, a national pizzeria chain that has locations in over 40 states.