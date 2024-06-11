Chrysler recalls more than 211,000 SUVs and trucks due to anti-lock brake issue

Chrysler is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks due to potentially faulty anti-lock braking system software that can disable the vehicles' electronic stability control systems.

The software can potentially malfunction, creating a safety hazard for drivers.

The affected models are 2022 Dodge Durangos as well as Ram 2500s and 3500s.

As a remedy, dealers have been instructed to update the ABS control module software. The service is free of charge to customers.

Owners will receive notification letters beginning around July 26, but they can also contact customer service at 1-800-853-1403 for more information and reference the recall number 55B.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com