Chrysler recalls more than 211,000 pickups, trucks because of possible software malfunction

Certain 2022 Dodge Durango models have have been recalled because they experience a malfunction in their anti-lock braking control module, which could cause stability control to fail and increase the risk of crash as a result. Courtesy Stellantis

June 10 (UPI) -- Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the United States after a software malfunction was detected that could disable the vehicles' electronic stability control systems.

The recall, announced Thursday, affects the 2022 Dodge Durango, Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 vehicles. The total number recalled in the United States is 211,581.

The vehicles may experience a malfunction in their anti-lock braking control module, which could cause stability control to fail and increase the risk of crash as a result, according to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Car dealers will update the anti-lock braking control module software for free.

Notification letters to dealers and owners are set to be mailed July 26, the NHTSA said.

Owners may contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403. The recall number is 55B.

Drivers can confirm if their vehicle is included using the NHSTA site and/or Chrysler's recall lookup.