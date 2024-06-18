Chrysler, Jeep recall 1 million vehicles for malfunctioning rear cameras

More than a million Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge vehicles are subject to a recent recall, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Chrysler and the NHTSA issued a recall for nineteen different types of vehicles this month, citing issues with some rearview-facing cameras. According to the notice, a radio signal malfunction is stopping the rearview image from displaying on affected cars' media screens, increasing potential crash risk and preventing compliance with federal safety regulations.

Here's what to know about the Chrysler recall covering one million-plus cars.

Chrysler has recalled several car models, including Jeep and Dodge vehicles, for rearview camera issues.

Rearview camera malfunction

The recall, reported to NHTSA on June 13, impacts 19 different makes and models. Around 1,033,433 vehicles are affected by an issue with the rearview camera, which may decrease driver visibility and lead to an increased crash risk.

Some of the affected cars were built with radio software that may prevent the rearview camera signal from passing through to the media screen. This stops the rearview image from displaying, causing impacted vehicles to no longer comply with federal safety requirements for rear visibility.

Some similar vehicles were not included in the recall as they were built with radios that do not contain the issue-causing software, noted the NHTSA notice.

Car models impacted by Chrysler recall

Nineteen car models and years are impacted by the recall, including:

2021-2022 Dodge Durango

2021-2023 Chrysler Pacifica

2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

2022 Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500

2022-2023 Jeep Compass

2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2022-2023 Jeep Wagoneer

2022-2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

2022-2023 Jeep Ram Promaster

How to get your vehicle fixed

Owners of affected cars will be notified via mail. Dealers will update the radio software, free of charge.

Car owners looking to check the status of their vehicles can enter their information into the NHTSA recall check or check USA TODAY's recall database for car and motor vehicle recalls.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jeep Cherokee, Pacifica among Chrysler recall of 1 million vehicles