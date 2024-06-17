Chrysler, General Motors, Toyota, Kia among 239k vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for over 200,000 Chrysler SUVs and trucks due to software malfunction.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from June 9 to June 15.

Toyota recalls: 13,000 cars over camera defect that increases risk of hitting pedestrians

Kia recalls Sportage for power steering assist

Kia is recalling 1,075 of its 2024 Sportage vehicles for a loss of power in the steering assist.

Kia is recalling 1,075 of its 2024 Sportage vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the automobile manufacturer said the circuit board in the motor-driven power steering assembly may short circuit. This can result in a loss of power in the steering assist. When a driver loses the power steering assist, it can increase the risk of a crash.

As a free service, Kia dealers will replace the motor-driven power steering electric power pack. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by August 6. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC319.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Kia Sportage

Toyota voluntary recall for distorted image on front and rearview cameras

Toyota has issued a voluntary recall for about 13,000 of its 2023 Crown vehicles after water may enter into the front and rearview camera.

Toyota has issued a voluntary recall for 13,000 of its 2023 Crown vehicles in North America. The automotive manufacturer said the frontview or rearview camera case may allow water to enter and short circuit the camera. This will cause a driver's frontview or rearview camera not to display its images properly. When the rearview image does not display, there may be an increased risk of hitting an object or injuring a pedestrian while the vehicle is in reverse, Toyota said in its press release.

For drivers with the affected vehicles Toyota will be replacing the cameras for free. Notification letters are expected to be delivered by mid-August. Owners may contact Toyota customer support by calling the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at 1-800-331-4331.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Crown

GM recall for seat belt that fails to restrain passengers

General Motors is recalling 13,464 of its 2024-2025 Chevrolet Corvette vehicles for a seat belt that fails to restrain passengers.

General Motors is recalling 13,464 of its 2024-2025 Chevrolet Corvette vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the automotive manufacturer said the driver and passenger seat belt retractors may lock in a stowed position and become inaccessible to occupants. If a seat belt fails to restraint the passenger within the vehicle, it will increase the risk of an injury during an accident.

For free, dealers will replace the driver and passenger seat belt retractors. Recall notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 22. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N242441390.

Recalled vehicles:

2024-2025 Chevrolet Corvette

Chrysler recall for ABS control module software malfunction

Chrysler is recalling its 2022 Dodge Durango for a software malfunction.

Chrysler is recalling 211,581 vehicles due to a software malfunction where the ABS control module may disable the electronic stability control system. If you drive with a disabled electronic stability control system, it can increase the risk of a crash, the NHTSA report said.

The agency also revealed that these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 126, "Electronic Stability Control Systems."

To resolve the issue, dealers will update the software or repurchase the ABS control module. This service will be completed for free. Notification letters are expected to be sent on July 26. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC's number for this recall is 56B.

In addition, Chrysler is recalling 3,541 of its MOPAR anti-lock braking system (ABS) control modules. These parts were used as replacement parts in certain 2022 Dodge Durango, Ram 2500 and 3500 vehicles.

Recalled parts:

MOPAR ABS control modules

Recalled vehicles:

2022 Dodge Durango

2022 Ram 2500

2023 Ram 3500

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X (Twitter)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Check car recalls: Chrysler, GM, Kia, Toyota among 239,000 recalled