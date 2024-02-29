Chronically polluted beaches in Hawaii continue trend, Surfrider report finds

Feb. 29—Hawaii is home to several beaches with chronic water pollution issues, according to the latest report from the Surf ­rider Foundation.

The nonprofit's 2023 " found that stream mouths, beaches with freshwater outlets, and bays without much circulation typically have higher bacteria levels.

The same waterways that have been troubled in past years, such as Kahaluu on Oahu and the Nawiliwili Stream Mouth on Kauai, are still areas of concern.

"In general, we have a very repeatable trend showing that some of our beaches are chronically polluted, " said Arleen Velasco, Oahu Blue Water co-coordinator. "And they're not getting any better."

Last year, trained volunteers from Surfrider's Blue Water Task Force sampled and tested 65 sites throughout the islands of Kauai, Maui, and Oahu for the presence of enterococcus, an indicator of fecal bacteria. No testing was conducted on Hawaii island.

When levels of enterococci are elevated, then the likelihood of fecal material in water is higher, along with the presence of disease-causing pathogens that can sicken swimmers.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has set this threshold at 130 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water.

Chronic pollution In 2023, there were seven sites on Oahu and seven sites on Kauai where half of the samples exceeded state health standards, according to the report.

On Oahu, the seven sites were Kaupuni Stream, Waiahole Beach Park, the "Chocolates " surf break at Haleiwa Beach Park, Heeia Stream, Hakipuu Boat Ramp, Kuli ­ouou Stream and Kahaluu.

Kahaluu once again topped the list for exceedances, at 89 % in 2023. Surf ­rider has been testing at Kahaluu since 2018, and says University of Hawaii research indicates the likely contributor is wastewater from cesspools.

Surfrider began testing samples at Pokai Bay in the summer of 2022, due to concerns from the Waianae community.

Volunteers found 58 % of water samples from Kaupuni Stream, which feeds into Pokai Bay, last year exceeded state health standards. On the other hand, samples from within the bay met state standards more than 90 % of the time.

On Kauai, sites with high levels of exceedances include Wainiha Stream Mouth, Hanamaulu Beach, Waikomo Stream at Koloa Landing and Hanalei River at Weke Road.

Additionally, all samples taken for three stream mouths—at Nawiliwili, Moloaa, and Hanamaulu—exceeded state health standards last year.

"Their data clearly demonstrates that while the surf breaks typically test clean, " said the report, "many of the streams they test are chronically polluted with extremely high levels of the fecal indicator bacteria enterococcus."

Volunteers on Kauai have tested Nawiliwili Stream since 2016, and every year, it has failed to meet state health standards, the report said.

Nawiliwili Stream feeds into Kalapaki Bay and is influenced by cesspools and industrial runoff. The water there is not safe for recreation, Surfrider said, and a sign should be posted to warn the public, especially since it is a popular spot for families.

Signs should also be posted at chronically polluted beaches, Surfrider said.

Maui's toxic concerns On Maui, the devastating Aug. 8 wildfires raised questions from the community over whether the ocean in West Maui is safe, according to Surfrider.

Surfrider partnered with Hui O Ka Wai Ola to sample seven sites within the burn zone from August to December, and none indicated high levels of bacteria. But the samples were only tested for enterococcus, not other indicators of post-fire related contaminants.

Surfrider says the Lahaina fire "was extremely unique given its proximity to the ocean, the age of the buildings that burned, and the large number of structures that were destroyed."

"Due to these factors, many unknowns remain with regards to both environmental and human health impacts, " said Surf ­rider in its report. "What we do know is that a large number of dangerous toxins were released during the fire. In addition to the toxins and pollutants that immediately leaked from the sunken boats, the ash that continues to cover the burnt area of Lahaina Town is contaminated with heavy metals and other toxins that are dangerous for humans to breathe or be exposed to."

The Maui chapter collected additional samples in January to test specifically for heavy metals and other post-fire toxins, and the results are still pending.

Toxins of particular concern include lead, asbestos and arsenic, Surfrider said, along with other heavy metals, as well as nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus, which can harm coastal systems.

The water quality report is meant to augment the data from the Hawaii Department of Health, which runs a federally funded beach water monitoring program.

Surfrider also has been advocating for Senate Bill 2322, which requires DOH to continue testing during brown-water advisories so that data is available during both wet and dry conditions.

DOH said in its latest testimony that it supported the bill, but would need to negotiate new funding terms from the EPA or get significant state funding to do so.

The bill is pending before the state Legislature.

DIRTY BEACHES The most chronically polluted waterways :

Oahu—Kahaluu : 89 % of samples exceeded health standards.—Kuliouou Stream : 84 %—Hakipuu Boat Ramp : 83 %—Heeia Stream : 70 %—Chocolates at Haleiwa Beach Park : 67 %

Kauai—Nawiliwili Stream, Kauai : 100 %—Moloaa Stream Mouth, Kauai : 100 %—Hanamaulu Stream Mouth : 100 %—Hanalei River at Weke Road : 92 %—Waikomo Stream at Koloa Landing, Kauai : 90 %

Maui—Kalepolepo Beach Park : 22 %—Wailuku Stream : 25 %—Maliko Bay : 29 %

Find Surfrider's water quality results at Source : Surfrider Foundation 2023 Hawaii Water Quality Report