Christopher Parosa appointed as Lane County DA as Patty Perlow retires early

Chris Parosa joins the City Club to talk about his race for Lane County aistrict attorney in a meeting on April 26. Parosa won that race and has been picked by Gov. Tina Kotek to step into the role early following the announced retirement of outgoing DA Patty Perlow.

Gov. Tina Kotek announced Friday she is appointing Christopher Parosa as district attorney of Lane County, effective June 28.

According to Kotek, Parosa will fill a vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of longtime DA Patty Perlow.

"I did indeed decide to retire early," Perlow said. "Chris received an overwhelming majority of the vote, so the community is ready for him to take over and the office is in a great position for the transition."

In December, Perlow told The Register-Guard she initially planned to retire from office in 2025 after 34 years of working in Eugene.

"I've been in this building since August of 1989," Perlow said. "It's time."

The district attorney is the county's lead prosecutor, responsible for leading a team of deputy district attorneys to prosecute people suspected of crimes, direct investigations and recommend sentences.

Following Oregon's primary election in May, certified election results released Monday showed Parosa won more than 66% of the 78,659 votes cast in the Lane County district attorney race, beating his opponent, James Cleavenger, who received nearly 33%.

Parosa currently works as Perlow's chief deputy. In the lead-up to the primary election, he said fellow prosecutors in Lane County asked him to run for the top role.

"With the public announcement of District Attorney Perlow's retirement, the prosecutors of Lane County asked me to run to become the next District Attorney of Lane County based on my nearly 20 years of experience, strong relationship with community partners, temperament and desire to enact reasonable criminal justice reform measures," Parosa said.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Christopher Parosa appointed as Lane County district attorney