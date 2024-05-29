Christopher Palmiter describes relationship with wife Diana Cojocari, stepdaughter Madalina during testimony

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Christopher Palmiter, the stepfather of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari, took the stand in his own defense in his trial Tuesday.

Palmiter is on trial for not reporting his then-11-year-old stepdaughter missing. Before the defense asked the 62-year-old any questions about his background, they launched into questions about Madalina.

“Did you harm Madalina Cojocari?” asked Brandon Roseman, Palmiter’s defense attorney.

“No,” answered Palmiter.

“Do you know where Madalina Cojocari is?”

“No.”

“Did you know that Madalina Cojocari was missing before you went to the school?”

“No.”

Prosecutors say Madalina was missing for 23 days before Diana Cojocari, Palmiter’s wife and Madalina’s mother, reported her missing in December 2022 at Madalina’s school, Bailey Middle School.

Diana is from the eastern European country of Moldova, and Palmiter testified they met through an online dating site, Global Ladies.

When they first met online around 2008, and when Palmiter traveled to Moldova, around 2010, Madalina had not been born. But Palmiter is not her biological father.

Palmiter says he and Diana lost contact for years and then Madalina and Diana came to the United States in 2015. He testified they had 90 days to get married, or she would have to return to her home country.

Palmiter says they got married in early 2016, but the two were never physically intimate.

Diana Cojocari in Mecklenburg County court after being arraigned.

He got upset on the stand when he talked about that, having memory loss, and how Diana was growing more spiritual and not paying as much attention to Madalina. He said Madalina would always ask him to play and do things she wanted to do as a kid.

“I would take her for bike rides, walks in the neighborhood, take her to the park,” Palmiter testified, saying Madalina was in the 8-to-11-year-old age range when he would do those activities with her.

Palmiter said Diana told him she was always “fighting demons” and that she would do spiritual rituals and chant really loudly, so loudly that it would wake him up at night sometimes.

Palmiter says one time he and Madalina sat in a chair while Diana put a knife under them and said she was “clearing the demons.”

“One time I sat in a chair while she put a knife under me,” testified Palmiter, saying that Madalina then took a “turn in the chair.”

Palmiter said Diana would burn things in the fire pit at her home, and in 2022, Diana started burning things like cat boxes, things that would “make you raise your eyebrows,” some that weren’t even burnable.

Diana Cojocari pleaded guilty last week to not reporting her daughter missing.

It’s unclear if she will testify in her husband’s trial. Madalina was last seen publicly getting off the school bus on Nov. 21, 2022.

