Christopher Meloni Pounces On Kevin McCarthy's Bonkers 2016 Election Claim

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Christopher Meloni mocked former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday for his utterly false claim that Hillary Clinton never admitted to the media that she lost the 2016 presidential election.

McCarthy, who fed into former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the election thereafter, appeared on Fox News’ “MediaBuzz” where he knocked Democrats for warning of a “danger to democracy” on the ballot in November.

“They are the dangers to try to deny democracy to this country. This is really concerning to me what the Biden and the Democrats have done,” said McCarthy, who voted against the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

“I mean, has Hillary ever said she lost the 2016 election?”

“Yeah, she called Donald Trump and conceded,” replied host Howard Kurtz.

“But she never in press ever says that,” McCarthy added.

“Ah, well, she did call Donald Trump and concede,” Kurtz hit back.

Meloni, who has used social media to criticizeRepublicans on other occasions, took to his X account to mock the former House speaker.

“… but she never got a tattoo that read, ‘I lost in 2016’…and THAT is what I’m worried about,” Meloni wrote.

McCarthy’s suggestion that Clinton didn’t admit defeat to Trump is flat out false as the former Democratic presidential nominee, early on in her November 2016 concession speech covered by major media outlets, declared that she was “sorry that we did not win this election.”

Several other critics pounced on McCarthy over his comment, as well.

Shows how deranged the Trump cult is. HRC rightfully complained about how Russian intervention in 2016–which Trump tried to cover up—helped Trump win. That ain’t the same as falsely claiming victory, lying about the results, trying to mount a coup & inciting violence. https://t.co/Rz1gV1zGI0 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) April 22, 2024

McCarthy then goes on to lie that she never said that HRC conceded to the press. In fact, she very much did. Why must media humor Republicans lying over and over again? https://t.co/63SddvDClgpic.twitter.com/RB50BZxI6S — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) April 21, 2024

is there anyone in public life more disingenuous than Kevin McCarthy? https://t.co/fdAv7yOUsU — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 21, 2024

McCarthy on earth 2 trying to blame HRC for trump’s anti-Democratic rhetoric https://t.co/U0n1VQm2xG — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 21, 2024

During a heated phone call during the chaos of January 6th, McCarthy told Trump, “They’re trying to kill me!”



We found that out from eyewitnesses.



But he never says it to the press. https://t.co/rZAlhhDEQb — MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) April 21, 2024

