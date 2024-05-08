Christopher Gregor trial: Corey Micciolo suffered fatal injuries in dad's custody: doctor

TOMS RIVER - A forensic pathologist testified Wednesday that 6-year-old Corey Micciolo's death was murder and the time frame when he would have suffered his fatal injuries was when he was in the custody of his father, Christopher Gregor.

Testifying for the state at Gregor's trial in the murder of his young son, Dr. Thomas A. Andrew told an Ocean County jury that Corey's cause of death was blunt impact injuries to the chest, a lacerated heart and a laceration and contusions to the liver. His manner of death was murder, the witness testified.

Gregor, 31, of Barnegat, is on trial before Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan, charged with murder and child endangerment.

Andrew, who served as New Hampshire's medical examiner from 1997 to 2017, told the jury he determined the child's fatal injuries would have occurred sometime between four and 12 hours prior to his death about 5 p.m. on April 2, 2021.

That would have placed the time frame of when the injuries were suffered between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the day the boy died.

Andrew, however, said he modified his opinion and lessened the possible time frame after learning of additional evidence. That additional evidence was a video mistakenly recorded by Corey's mother as she was returning the boy to his father's custody about 9 a.m. on April 2, 2021.

The video, which previously was played for the jury, does not picture anyone, but captures a conversation between Corey and his mother, Breanna Micciolo. The conversation apparently was captured by a phone that was placed on a car seat.

Andrew noted the video recorded Micciolo asking her son questions, and the child responding to them.

Answering questions from Christine Lento, an assistant Ocean County prosecutor, Andrew testified that had Corey already suffered his injuries by that time, he would have been unable to respond to his mother's questions. Therefore, Andrew said he eliminated the period between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., when Corey was in his mother's custody, from the time frame when the boy could have suffered the fatal injuries.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Mario Gallucci asserted that Andrew changed his opinion based on a 33-second video.

"A child is not going to respond in that fashion if he has already sustained those lethal injuries,'' Andrew responded.

Gallucci asked Andrew if he heard the child groan and yawn on that video. Andrew responded that he hadn't.

Prosecutors say Corey became lethargic and was throwing up that afternoon. Gregor brought the boy to the emergency room at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford Township shortly before 4 p.m. that day.

While at the medical center, the child's heart stopped twice, and he was pronounced dead at 5:02 p.m.

In addition to the boy's murder, Gregor is charged with child endangerment in relation to an incident on March 20, 2021, in which he is seen on a surveillance video from the gym in his apartment complex increasing the speed on a treadmill on which Corey was running, causing the boy to repeatedly fall off the machine face-first.

If convicted of murder, Gregor would face 30 years without the possibility of release on parole up to life in prison. If convicted of child endangerment, he would face five to 10 years in prison.

