Christopher Gregor left 6-year-old son, Corey, in his dying moments: nurse

TOMS RIVER - After his 6-year-old son's heart stopped for a second time while at Southern Ocean County Medical Center, Christopher Gregor left the room where his child was being treated, leaving the boy to spend his final moments with the strangers who were trying to save his life, a nurse testified today.

Lindsay Carnevale, an emergency room nurse at the medical center in Stafford Township, said Gregor, 31, of Barnegat, showed no emotion when he brought his son, Corey Micciolo, to the medical center in Stafford Township at 3:53 p.m. on April 2, 2021.

"Corey was very sick,'' Carnevale told an Ocean County jury at Gregor's trial in his son's murder.

The nurse testified the child mumbled a few words to her, and then he had a seizure.

"Corey seized, and then his heart stopped,'' Carnevale said.

The child was intubated, and medical personal began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him, she told the jury. Corey briefly regained a pulse, but his heart and breathing again stopped, Carnevale said.

Gregor had previously left the room where his son was being treated, Carnevale testified. He re-entered the room briefly around 4:51 p.m., but left again and never returned, the nurse said.

"Who stayed with Corey?'' Christine Lento, an assistant Ocean County prosecutor, asked the witness.

"We did,'' Carnevale said. "We were the only ones with him.''

The child was not pronounced dead until 5:02 p.m., Carnevale said.

The jury later viewed surveillance video that showed Gregor leaving the medical center at 5:20 p.m., entering his car and driving away.

Gregor is on trial before Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan, charged with murder and child endangerment. The endangerment charge stems from an earlier incident on March 20, 2021, in which he is seen on surveillance video at the gym in his apartment complex speeding up the treadmill on which Corey was running, causing the child to repeatedly fall face-first off the equipment.

What type of sentence could Christopher Gregor receive?

If Gregor is convicted of murder, he would face a minimum sentence of 30 years without parole and up to a maximum sentence of life in prison. If convicted of child endangerment, the sentence would be about 10 years behind bars.

Erik Larsen contributed to this report.

