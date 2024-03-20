How Christopher Columbus used a lunar eclipse to his advantage

Delicate streamers in the sun's corona surround the totally eclipsed sun during the Aug. 21, 2017, total solar eclipse. Observers along a narrow track from Mexico to Maine should have a similar view on April 8, 2024.

Over the next three weeks, this column will look at some fascinating historic — and future — true stories involving eclipses to get everyone intrigued and excited for the solar eclipse coming April 8. Here is our first true story.

Throughout history, eclipses have been pivotal in shaping events, cultures, and scientific understanding. For instance, the ancient Greek historian Herodotus wrote of a solar eclipse that abruptly halted a battle between the Lydians and the Medes, leading to peace talks. That eclipse had a great and positive impact.

And then there are stories that have a happy ending for just some of those involved. In this historical example, Christopher Columbus used his knowledge of a lunar eclipse to manipulate indigenous peoples in the Caribbean. Let’s take a look at what happened.

In 1504, Christopher Columbus and his crew faced a dire situation in Jamaica. Their voyage had come to an unexpected halt as their ships, battered and no longer able to safely float, trapped them far from home.

With their vessels in disrepair and stranded on foreign shores, the situation was becoming increasingly desperate, requiring an ingenious solution to secure their survival and eventual return. They needed food and supplies badly but the local people, who had been friendly at first, were getting tired of helping them. Columbus needed a plan to convince them to help again.

An illustration depicts explorer Christopher Columbus predicting a lunar eclipse to locals in Jamaica.

Columbus knew a lot about the stars and the sky. He remembered reading about lunar eclipses, which is when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, making the moon look dark and sometimes red. An eclipse was going to happen soon, and Columbus had an idea.

He called a meeting with the leaders of the local people. He told them he had a message from his god: because they weren't helping his crew, he would make the moon disappear as a warning. The leaders were unsure, but agreed to watch.

On the night of the eclipse, everyone was watching the sky. Slowly, the moon started to disappear, covered by Earth's shadow, and it turned a spooky shade of red. People were amazed and scared. They thought Columbus really did have the power to take away the moon!

Seeing their fear, Columbus went back to his cabin, pretending to talk to his god. After a while, he came out and announced his god had listened to his pleas. The moon would come back if they promised to help him and his crew. As the Earth's shadow moved away and the moon started to shine again, everyone sighed with relief.

The local people, impressed and a bit scared by Columbus's "power," quickly agreed to give him the supplies he needed. Columbus's trick worked perfectly. He used his knowledge about eclipses to turn a tough situation into a win for his crew.

This story shows how understanding science can sometimes give you a big advantage. Columbus's clever use of the lunar eclipse not only got him the help he needed, but also left a story people would talk about for centuries. It was a mix of smart thinking, a bit of acting, and a lot of help from the moon!

However, recent reflections on history have illuminated that Columbus was not always the heroic explorer once universally celebrated. Accounts and historical evidence suggest his interactions with indigenous people were often cruel.

This incident of using a lunar eclipse to trick the locals into supplying his crew adds another layer to the complex legacy of Columbus, blending scientific knowledge with moral trickery.

Mike Szydlowski is a science teacher and zoo facilitator at Jefferson STEAM School.

