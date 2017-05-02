Christopher Columbus’ anchor believed to be discovered
A centuries old anchor, believed to have been from Christopher Columbus’ ships, was discovered
A centuries old anchor, believed to have been from Christopher Columbus’ ships, was discovered
Westside: Remember when the teatards out there were calling Obama a dictator and claiming that he wanted to destroy the constitution? Well, now we have a genuine imbecile in office who not only publicly said that the Constitution is "archaic", but is openly advocating getting rid of the parts of it that expressly limit the power of the president. So, why aren't the trumpanzees and teatards out there up in arms about this?
141