    Christmas Caroling 101

    Julia Glum
    International Business Times

    Grab a candle, some friends and a boombox. It's December, so it's time to go Christmas caroling. A tradition since the 19th century, caroling is a great way to get to know your neighbors and spread holiday spirit. And don't worry about your voice — everyone sounds great in a group.

    However, as Keith Cerny, former chief executive officer of Sheet Music Plus, once told the Chicago Tribune, you need to prepare. "Twelve months between caroling is a long time to remember all those verses," he said. "Be sure to have enough sheet music to pass around."

    If you're lacking lyrics, we've got you covered. Here are the words to a few popular Christmas carols, with sources linked:

    "Deck the Halls"

    Deck the halls with boughs of holly,

    Fa la la la la, la la la la.

    Tis the season to be jolly,

    Fa la la la la, la la la la.

     

    Don we now our gay apparel,

    Fa la la, la la la, la la la.

    Troll the ancient Yule tide carol,

    Fa la la la la, la la la la.

     

    See the blazing Yule before us,

    Fa la la la la, la la la la.

    Strike the harp and join the chorus.

    Fa la la la la, la la la la.

     

    Follow me in merry measure,

    Fa la la la la, la la la la.

    While I tell of Yule tide treasure,

    Fa la la la la, la la la la.

     

    Fast away the old year passes,

    Fa la la la la, la la la la.

    Hail the new, ye lads and lasses,

    Fa la la la la, la la la la.

     

    Sing we joyous, all together,

    Fa la la la la, la la la la.

    Heedless of the wind and weather,

    Fa la la la la, la la la la.

    "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)"

    Chestnuts roasting on an open fire

    Jack Frost nipping at your nose

    Yuletide carols being sung by a choir

    And folks dressed up like Eskimos.

     

    Everybody knows a turkey and some mistletoe

    Help to make the season bright

    Tiny tots with their eyes all aglow

    Will find it hard to sleep tonight

     

    They know that Santa's on his way

    He's loaded lots of toys and goodies

    On his sleigh

    And every mother's child is gonna spy

    To see if reindeer really know how to fly

     

    And so I'm offering this simple phrase

    To kids from 1 to 92

    Although it's been said many times, 

    Many ways

    Merry Christmas to you

     

    And so I'm offering this simple phrase

    To kids from 1 to 92

    Although it's been said many times, 

    Many ways

    Merry Christmas to you

    "Joy to the World"

    Joy to the world, the Lord is come;

    Let earth receive her King;

    Let every heart prepare Him room,

    And heaven and nature sing,

    And heaven and nature sing,

    And heaven, and heaven and nature sing.

     

    Joy to the earth, the Savior reigns;

    Let men their songs employ;

    While fields and floods,

    Rocks, hills and plains

    Repeat the sounding joy,

    Repeat the sounding joy,

    Repeat, repeat the sounding joy.

     

    No more let sins and sorrows grow,

    Nor thorns infest the ground;

    He comes to make His blessing flow

    Far as the curse is found,

    Far as the curse is found,

    Far as, far as the curse is found.

     

    He rules the world with truth and grace,

    And makes the nations prove

    The glories of His righteousness,

    And wonders of His love,

    And wonders of His love,

    And wonders, wonders of His love.

     

    "Silent Night"

    Silent night, holy night!

    All is calm, all is bright.

    Round yon Virgin, Mother and Child.

    Holy infant so tender and mild,

    Sleep in heavenly peace,

    Sleep in heavenly peace.

     

    Silent night, holy night!

    Shepherds quake at the sight.

    Glories stream from heaven afar

    Heavenly hosts sing Alleluia,

    Christ the Savior is born!

    Christ the Savior is born.

     

    Silent night, holy night!

    Son of God love's pure light.

    Radiant beams from Thy holy face

    With dawn of redeeming grace,

    Jesus Lord, at Thy birth.

    Jesus Lord, at Thy birth.

    "We Three Kings"

    We three kings of Orient are

    Bearing gifts we traverse afar.

    Field and fountain, moor and mountain,

    Following yonder star.

     

    O star of wonder, star of night,

    Star of royal beauty bright,

    Westward leading, still proceeding,

    Guide us to thy perfect light.

     

    Born a king on Bethlehem's plain,

    Gold I bring to crown Him again,

    King forever, ceasing never

    Over us all to reign.

     

    O star of wonder, star of night,

    Star of royal beauty bright,

    Westward leading, still proceeding,

    Guide us to thy perfect light.

     

    Frankincense to offer have I.

    Incense owns a Deity nigh.

    Prayer and praising all men raising,

    Worship Him, God on high.

     

    O star of wonder, star of night,

    Star of royal beauty bright,

    Westward leading, still proceeding,

    Guide us to thy perfect light.

     

    Myrrh is mine: Its bitter perfume

    Breaths a life of gathering gloom.

    Sorrow, sighing, bleeding, dying,

    Sealed in a stone-cold tomb.

     

    O star of wonder, star of night,

    Star of royal beauty bright,

    Westward leading, still proceeding,

    Guide us to thy perfect light.

    Glorious now behold Him arise,

    King and God and Sacrifice.

    Alleluia, alleluia!

    Earth to heaven replies.

     

    O star of wonder, star of night,

    Star of royal beauty bright,

    Westward leading, still proceeding,

    Following yonder star.

     

    O star of wonder, star of night,

    Star of royal beauty bright,

    Westward leading, still proceeding,

    Following yonder star!

    "Silver Bells"

    City sidewalks, busy sidewalks,

    Dressed in holiday style,

    In the air there is a feeling,

    of Christmas.

     

    Children laughing,

    People passing

    Meeting smile after smile,

    And on every street corner you'll hear:

     

    Silver bells, silver bells

    It's Christmas time in the city

    ring- a- ling, hear them ring,

    soon it will be Christmas day.

     

    Strings of street lights,

    Even stop lights,

    Blink a bright red and green

    As the shoppers rush,

    home with their treasures.

     

    Hear the snow crunch,

    See the kids bunch,

    This is Santa's big scene,

    And above all this bustle

    You'll hear:

     

    Silver bells, silver bells

    It's Christmas time in the city,

    Ring-a-ling, hear them ring,

    Soon it will be Christmas day.

    "Winter Wonderland"

    Sleigh bells ring

    Are you listening

    In the lane

    Snow is glistening

    A beautiful sight

    We're happy tonight

    Walking in a winter wonderland

     

    Gone away is the bluebird

    Here to stay is a new bird

    He sings a love song

    As we go along

    Walking in a winter wonderland

     

    In the meadow we can build a snowman

    Then pretend that he is Parson Brown

    He'll say are you married?

    We'll say no man

    But you can do the job

    When you're in town

     

    Later on

    We'll conspire

    As we dream by the fire

    To face unafraid

    The plans that we've made

    Walking in a winter wonderland

     

    In the meadow we can build a snowman

    And pretend that he's a circus clown

    We'll have lots of fun with mister snowman

    Until the other kiddies knock him down

     

    When it snows

    Ain't it thrilling

    Though your nose gets a chilling

    We'll frolic and play the Eskimo way

    Just walking, talking

    Hand in hand in a crazy winter wonderland

    Related Articles