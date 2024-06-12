Christina Rost named director of Ramsey County Veterans Services

Christina Rost has been named director of Ramsey County Veterans Services.

Rost had served as interim department director since August 2022, and before that, was a veteran services officer with the county starting in 2016.

She also worked 12 years as a contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense, where she served as a military family assistance specialist, worked as a case manager as well as a nursing assistant.

Rost has a bachelor’s degree in human services from Metro State University and was in the Minnesota Army National Guard for nine years.

A resident of Rosemount, Rost volunteers at her church and serves on the Minneapolis Veterans Administration Medical Center’s Consumer Advisory Board. She replaces Maria Wetherall who retired after 13 years in 2022 as department director.

Ramsey County Veterans Services provides county-wide education, assistance, counsel, and advocacy for veterans, their dependents and survivors who are eligible for federal, state, and local benefits based on service in the military. The department connects peacetime and war-era veterans and their families from all branches of services to the benefits they’ve earned.

