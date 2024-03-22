Christina Castellano hired as new chief executive officer at the Topeka Zoo

The Topeka Zoo on Friday announced Christina Castellano as its new chief executive officer.

Fred Patton, president of the Topeka Zoo Board of Directors, said the board is delighted to welcome Castellano as its new CEO.

"Her extensive background in zoo management, conservation, and education make her the ideal candidate to lead our institution forward. We are confident that under her leadership, the Topeka Zoo will continue to thrive as a leading center for wildlife conservation, education, and community engagement," Patton said in a news release.

'Various zoos and aquariums' part of new CEO's background

Castellano has a doctor of philosophy in biological sciences from Fordham University and an MBA from Western Governors University. With more than two decades of leadership in the zoo and conservation field, she is well-equipped to lead the Topeka Zoo into its next phase of growth and excellence, the release said.

Castellano has had a leadership position at Utah’s Hogle Zoo, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium and Hawk Watch International. She led successful field-based endangered species projects and facilitated wildlife initiatives within cultural and academic institutions worldwide.

She also led a specialized team responsible for breeding critically endangered species for reintroduction programs at Zoos Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, the release said.

Castellano is involved with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), including her participation in AZA’s Executive Leadership Development Program.

Who was the previous CEO at the Topeka Zoo?

Castellano's hiring announcement follows after predecessor Brendan Wiley announced he would resign, effective Nov. 10. to become director of the city-run Cameron Park Zoo near downtown Waco, Texas.

Fawn Moser, who is manager of Topeka Zoo operations, served as the zoo's interim leader. Moser has worked at the zoo for almost 40 years.

Castellano said she is honored and excited to join the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center.

"The Topeka Zoo has a long-standing commitment to conservation, education, and community service, and I look forward to working collaboratively with our staff, volunteers, partners, and community to build upon that legacy," Castellano said.

