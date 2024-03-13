Christina Bobb the legal adviser for Republicans on election integrity? That's hilarious

Former One America News Network anchor Christina Bobb speaks at a Blake Masters election integrity event where she was meant to moderate a debate between Masters and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich at American Way Smokehouse on April 30, 2022, in Chandler. Brnovich did not attend the event.

Christina Bobb has been named the Republican National Committee’s senior counsel for election integrity.

This is so totally …. on brand. Donald Trump’s takeover of the Republican Party is now complete.

“I look forward to working to secure our elections and restore confidence in the process,” Bobb told the Washington Post in a statement.

And I look forward to seeing all that integrity on display. Finally.

Bobb is probably best known for her role as the Trump attorney who signed a sworn affidavit in June 2022, falsely assuring the Justice Department that there weren’t any classified files left at the Mar-A-Lago.

Bobb played a 'reporter' in Arizona in the 2020 election

Here in Arizona, however, we know a different Bobb – one who was a major figure in pushing the Big Lie that Arizona's 2020 election was hijacked.

She was what you might call a multitasker – quietly working behind the scenes to overturn the state’s 2020 election while publicly promoting that effort as a “journalist” covering that now-infamous Senate audit of Maricopa County’s vote.

It was Bobb who served as go-between for then-Senate President Karen Fann and Trump’s legal team – conversations that resulted in Fann ordering up an audit despite having no evidence of election fraud.

Bobb then not only promoted the audit as a "reporter" for One America News Network but publicly raised $600,000 to help finance the search for all that election fraud that was never found.

When in fact, she worked to manipulate the 'audit'

Unbeknownst to the public, however, she also was advising the Cyber Ninjas auditor, the one Fann hired at the urging of Trump's allies.

Records and emails later obtained through separate lawsuits by The Arizona Republic and the left leaning watchdog group American Oversight show Bobb traded nearly 2,000 emails with the Cyber Ninjas’ Doug Logan.

Some of those texts were messages she was relaying to this supposedly independent auditor from Donald Trump.

Among other things, Bobb advised Logan not to tell audit workers that he was running out of money and not to tell donors about the audit’s shortcomings. (One of those shortcomings would later turn out to be his admission that he couldn't tally the ballots he'd spent months hand counting.)

Bobb hid the truth even from Trump supporters

Logan told Bobb he thought "coming clean" to donors would help bring in more money to cover audit expenses.

"Nope. They will think you messed up," Bobb responded.

"I did mess up,” Logan replied.

At one point Bobb pressured Logan to issue a statement to rally the base, invoking the name of Trump, the nation's 45th president.

“"Had a detailed discussion with 45 today,” she wrote in June 2021 as the audit was nearing the two-month mark. “We're losing people, Doug. We need a good statement to encourage our base. I'll spare you the details, but we're losing people."

Three months later, the audit concluded that Joe Biden won Arizona – and in fact picked up a few hundred additional votes.

Naturally, she further promotes her lies with a book

But really, it didn’t matter. Bobb’s mission in fomenting distrust and sowing doubt among the party faithful was accomplished.

A post-audit poll showed a majority Republicans rejected the audit's findings, choosing instead to believe that the Arizona audit found or likely found significant fraud.

So naturally, Bobb then wrote a book: "Stealing Your Vote: The Inside Story of the 2020 Election and What It Means for 2024."

In it, we are told she "reveals the ugly truth: the 2020 election was riddled with lying, cheating, stealing, and vote dumping which disenfranchised millions of Americans ..."

"As we look forward to 2024, we face an unprecedented crisis: millions of Americans have now lost faith in the integrity of our elections."

Gee, I wonder why.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerlyTwitter, at @LaurieRoberts or on Threads at laurierobertsaz.

