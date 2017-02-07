    Christie Brinkley appears to defy gravity in 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit issue

    Here's a question you probably didn't expect to think about today. Can Christie Brinkley walk on water?

    The 63-year-old model is appearing in this year's Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue alongside her daughters, Sailor and Alexa. Brinkley posted a photo from her shoot to Instagram on Monday, and the internet had primarily two reactions: 1) Christie Brinkley looks so good and 2) How is Christie Brinkley standing on that water?

    No, seriously. People were very impressed.

    To crack the case, though, all you have to do is read Brinkley's Instagram caption. "My kids think I walk on water," she wrote, "so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface."

    OK. We won't. What apple box?

