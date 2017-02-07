Christie Brinkley appears to defy gravity in 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit issue

Here's a question you probably didn't expect to think about today. Can Christie Brinkley walk on water?

The 63-year-old model is appearing in this year's Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue alongside her daughters, Sailor and Alexa. Brinkley posted a photo from her shoot to Instagram on Monday, and the internet had primarily two reactions: 1) Christie Brinkley looks so good and 2) How is Christie Brinkley standing on that water?

SEE ALSO: Zendaya offers modeling job to woman bullied on Twitter

No, seriously. People were very impressed.

Christie Brinkley on cover of @SInow 28 yrs later w/2 daughters is a good story

The fact she literally walks on water an amazing story pic.twitter.com/poxLmNYrLq

— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 7, 2017

When Christie Brinkley is 63 and hotter than you'll ever be pic.twitter.com/Tfa7XzDm6g — Haley Rector (@haley_rector) February 7, 2017

There's no way in hell Christie Brinkley is 63. pic.twitter.com/bpLBcRM618 — Khalil (@kbyrd2) February 7, 2017

To crack the case, though, all you have to do is read Brinkley's Instagram caption. "My kids think I walk on water," she wrote, "so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface."

OK. We won't. What apple box?

BONUS: Kyra Poh winning gold at indoor skydiving