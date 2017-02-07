Christie Brinkley appears to defy gravity in 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit issue

Here's a question you probably didn't expect to think about today. Can Christie Brinkley walk on water?
The 63-year-old model is appearing in this year's Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue alongside her daughters, Sailor and Alexa. Brinkley posted a photo from her shoot to Instagram on Monday, and the internet had primarily two reactions: 1) Christie Brinkley looks so good and 2) How is Christie Brinkley standing on that water?
No, seriously. People were very impressed.
Christie Brinkley on cover of @SInow 28 yrs later w/2 daughters is a good story
The fact she literally walks on water an amazing story pic.twitter.com/poxLmNYrLq
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 7, 2017
is Christie Brinkley…………..Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/f5Bghy40UB
— LW (@lindseyweber) February 7, 2017
When Christie Brinkley is 63 and hotter than you'll ever be pic.twitter.com/Tfa7XzDm6g
— Haley Rector (@haley_rector) February 7, 2017
There's no way in hell Christie Brinkley is 63. pic.twitter.com/bpLBcRM618
— Khalil (@kbyrd2) February 7, 2017
To crack the case, though, all you have to do is read Brinkley's Instagram caption. "My kids think I walk on water," she wrote, "so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface."
OK. We won't. What apple box?
