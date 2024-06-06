Christianity Today editor reacts to some evangelical leaders overlooking Trump’s amoral behavior

TechCrunch

Wix, the platform known chiefly for its web design tools, is launching a generative AI feature that'll let customers create and edit iOS or Android apps by describing what they want to see in plain English. The capability, which is set to arrive in Wix's app builder tool this week, guides users through a chatbot-like interface to understand the goals, intent and aesthetic of their app. With this info, Wix's AI generates an app that can be customized from the app editor, and then optionally embellished with first- and third-party integrations, widgets and connectors.