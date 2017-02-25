Christian Louboutin adds eye products to existing makeup collection

Christian Louboutin's beauty empire is expanding to include eye makeup.

The luxury French brand is set to launch a series of four eye products this March, WWD reports.



The range will comprise a "Lash Amplifying Lacquer" mascara designed to offer a luminous effect, a "Luminous Ink Eyeliner" that includes a vivid shade of red, a "Velvet Eye Definer" eyeliner pencil and a "Brow Definer" eyebrow pencil. The mascara and eyeliners will come in shades of black and brown, with the eyeliner pencil also available in teal.

General Manager of Christian Louboutin Beauté Catherine Roggero told the site that the new eye collection was about "taking ownership," explaining that "the way you do that in eye makeup is through eyebrows, liners and lashes."

Louboutin, known for his blood red stilettoes, first broke into the beauty industry in 2014 with a nail polish collection, but cemented his influence on the market in 2015 when he released his first lipstick line. A trio of fragrances followed last fall, although the brand has continued to focus on lip colors, and now carries Velvet Matte, Sheer Voile, and Silky Satin finishes, as well as a range of 'Loubilaque' glosses.

The collection will launch on March 23, priced between $40 and $75.