Christian Chamber to host 'Ladies Tea Party'
Mar. 11—LIMA — The West Ohio Christian Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Ladies Tea Party. According to a recent press release, the tea is a "faith and fellowship" fundraiser. The proceeds from the event will go toward the WOCC and pregnancy life centers. Julianne Burk will be the guest speaker at the event. The tea will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, Springbrook Gardens, 4240 N. West St. The tickets are $50 and can be purchased at www.givebutter.com/ladiesteaparty.
For more information call 419-358-7233.