Christian Chamber to host 'Ladies Tea Party'

Airbnb is banning the use of indoor security cameras in all of its listings, the company announced on Monday. Previously, Airbnb has allowed hosts to have indoor security cameras in common areas, such as hallways and living rooms, as long as they disclosed them on their listing page and did not place them in bathrooms and areas where guests sleep. In a blog post, the company said it is now banning indoor security cameras "regardless of their location, purpose or prior disclosure."