Christian Brothers University president to step down at the end of the academic year

David Archer, president of Christian Brothers University, speaks during the “Truth in Data: Understanding the Black Business Journey” information session at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

In April 2022, David Archer was named the permanent president of Christian Brothers University. About two years later, he’s stepping down from the role.

On Friday, the institution announced that Archer would retire. The CBU Board of Trustees expects to name a new leader soon after May 11 ― CBU’s graduation date ― and until one is selected, the school’s senior leadership team is set to manage day-to-day operations.

"While leadership changes are never easy, the board of trustees feels confident that a new and fresh direction can help us build an even more intentional focus on strengthening donor relations and outreach in support of our students, faculty, staff, and alumni," said Emily Greer, CBU Board Chair, in a press release. "Educational excellence has remained strong, and with the other foundational supports present, we can reinforce CBU's ongoing commitment to effective leadership, educational excellence, and fiscal responsibility."

Before leading the university, Archer was an associate professor of management and the director of CBU’s healthcare MBA program. In November 2021, he was named interim president after Jack Shannon’s resignation, and roughly six months later, he was appointed to the permanent position. At the time, the board noted that it had started a national search but opted to instead select Archer after receiving input from faculty, staff, students, administrators, and trustees.

Archer resigns amid a turbulent period for CBU.

In September, the university shared dire news. Since the 2018-19 academic year, its undergraduate student headcount has consistently declined, and in fall 2023, it failed to meet goals for first-time freshman enrollment. Credit hour production from traditional undergraduate students has decreased over the last five years, and on-campus housing occupancy ― as well as related auxiliary revenue ― has dropped over the last four.

It was poised to face a projected deficit of between $5 million and $7 million by the end of 2024, and to prevent this, it was planning to cut its operating budget by $4 million. The university declared financial exigency, which signified that extraordinary measures needed to be taken and allowed CBU to lay off faculty.

In November, it announced it had found $1 million in savings at the administrative level, through the elimination of nine full-time positions and the repurposing of others. The eliminations included three VP roles. Then, in December, the university announced it would eliminate 28 faculty positions by the end of the 2023-24 academic year and cut multiple programs.

CBU remains accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges but is currently on probation.

Still, in recent months, officials have maintained that the university is gaining momentum. In an online update in February, CBU asserted that it was projected to end the fiscal year on May 31 with a loss of $2.5 million, compared to a budgeted loss of $5.2 million. At the time, inquiries from undergraduate prospects were up over 685% year-over-year, and that completed applications and admits were up 38%.

John Klyce covers education and children's issues for The Commercial Appeal. You can reach him at John.klyce@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Christian Brothers University President David Archer to resign in May