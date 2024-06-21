Christian activists try Ten Commandments law, emboldened by compromised Supreme Court
Louisiana passed a new law requiring the display of the Protestant version of the Ten Commandments in every school in the state, apparently emboldened by the likelihood that the conservative activist majority on the Supreme Court will eventually upend precedent and allow it. Alanah Odoms, executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana, and Anthea Butler, chair of religious studies at the University of Pennsylvania, discuss with Alicia Menendez.