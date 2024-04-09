Christ Church officials to appear at public town hall Thursday

Apr. 9—Christ Church Pastor Douglas Wilson and others associated with the Moscow church will appear at a town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday at the University of Idaho Administration Auditorium in Moscow.

The UI student group Collegiate Reformed Fellowship is organizing the question-and-answer event, which is open to the public.

The panel will be made up of Wilson, New Saint Andrews College President Benjamin Merkle and King's Cross Church Pastor Toby Sumpter. Attendees can submit questions through a text line provided at the town hall and via a floor microphone.

The news release from Collegiate Reformed Fellowship included this paragraph: "Do you have questions about things you've heard about Christ Church? — A Christian town? Abuse cases? Racism? Misogyny? etc? Join us for this public event at the UI Administration Auditorium, Thursday, April 11, 7:00 PM."

Collegiate Reformed Fellowship has been recognized by the Associated Students of the University of Idaho since 1995, according to the news release.