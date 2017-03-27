Chrissy Teigen politely lets Fox News know that she 'detests' them

Lesson of the day: do not enter Chrissy Teigen's mentions unless you're ready to face the cold hard truth about how she feels about you.

Fox News learned this the hard way on Monday afternoon. The media organization tagged Teigen in a tweet promoting a story that included her reaction to the United Airlines legging fiasco, and Teigen was quick to shut things down and remind Fox News where they stand in her book.

@FoxNews I respectfully ask you please don't ever tag me in anything, ever. Words cannot explain how much I detest you. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 27, 2017

Not everyone agreed with Teigen, who shared some choice tweets from folks accusing her from crying "snowflake tears" to housing immigrants, but the majority of response shared the a similar and supportive sentiment.

Watch out Fox—shots have been respectfully fired. Don't @ her.