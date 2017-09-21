Chrissy Teigen needed 6 brown bananas, so she sent her mom to get them from one of her Twitter followers

Chrissy Teigen just really wanted six brown bananas, you guys.

In what will now be dubbed "Banana Gate," Teigen took to Twitter on Thursday to pose a simple, albeit random, question to her over 7.5 million followers, offering up a similarly random reward for anyone who could help her with what she needed.

"If u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette," she tweeted.





Cue over 700 responses, and counting.

"SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY," she clarified, showing how serious she was about her request. "Please send me a photo of u holding the bananas, giving the peace sign."







We're guessing that Teigen wanted the bounty of fruit for a recipe that she's working on for her upcoming second cookbook (which, she told us last month that she's "nervous" about).

After some people responded saying they had two or three or four bananas, Teigen was worried nobody would be able to pull through with her desired amount. Though she never found her total of six, Teigen did encounter Meg Zukin, who offered up a rare five brown bananas.

"Banana submissions are now closed," she tweeted. "Thank you guys so much I will send the runner ups some banana bread once done."







"Just for safety, my assistant asks that u taste a small piece of the banana in front of her before making the trade," she told Zukin.





Just an hour later, Teigen followed up by saying "the deal has been done," along with photos of her mother making the exchange with Zukin. The bananas are visible in a large Zip-Loc, while Teigen's rewards -- her cookbook, husband John Legend's underwear and a Becca makeup palette -- were indeed in the photo, as well.







And there you have it: Twitter can still be used to accomplish good things, especially when you're Chrissy Teigen.

