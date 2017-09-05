Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Shut Down John Legend's Request To Break Up

It’s hard to imagine a world where John Legend and Chrissy Teigen aren’t in love and making us laugh by oversharing on Twitter and Instagram.

The couple married in Italy in 2013 and welcomed baby Luna in 2016, but before all that happened, Legend admits he wasn’t so sure they were meant to be. In a new interview with The Guardian, the “All Of Me” singer reveals that Teigen had to talk him out of breaking up with her during their dating days.

“I was really stressed and busy,” he told the UK paper. “I was just like: ‘I’d just be happier single right now,’ and she was like: ‘No.’”

By his estimate, the “breakup” lasted less than a half hour. (Pretty impressive persuasion skills there, Chrissy!)

Now, more than a decade later, it sounds like Legend couldn’t be happier.

“She pushes me to be funnier,” he told The Guardian. “Not because she’s trying to, I think it’s just being around her. And to be bolder.”

Aww.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in December 2016, Teigen gave her side of the almost-breakup story.

“I was on tour with him and he’d gotten sick,” the supermodel and cookbook author explained. “He was feeling really bummed and stressed out. He was like, ‘I can’t be in a relationship right now.’ That lasted for one day. Literally, a day. I knew it came from a place other than us not working ... I always joke, ‘Remember when you tried to break up with me?’ He’s like, ‘Yes, sorry. Big mistake.’”

Big mistake indeed. If Teigen hadn’t called off the breakup, think of the all the magical moments at the Legend-Teigen household we would have missed out on?

This Kentucky-friend pajama party, for instance:

Or these late-night botched munchie requests:

Or their shared Internet struggles:

life is so hard pic.twitter.com/Elj33tPzrj — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 22, 2014

Or any time they love up on Luna, aka the cutest child alive.

Aw. Never change, John and Chrissy.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article misstated the year Luna Legend was born.