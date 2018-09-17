Chrissy Teigen Finally Reveals How To Say Her Last Name

Chrissy Teigen just altered the world as we know it.

The social media queen and model posted a video late Sunday to confirm that both she and her fans have been mispronouncing her last name. She had been doing it on purpose, But now, she says, “I’m tired of living this lie. It’s Tie-gen.” In the background, her mom hilariously affirms the shocking revelation with a “Yep!”

The video dropped after Teigen (which most of the world previously believed was pronounced Tee-gen) confirmed to a person on Twitter that her name has been mispronounced, and she “gave up a long time ago.”

Then the 32-year-old mother of two, who’s married to John Legend, called the situation “v effed up” and noted that she doesn’t correct people, “ever.”

But now we’ve been corrected, and the mistake will never happen again, Chrissy TIE-gen.

word! gave up a long time ago. last name is tie-gen not tee-gen https://t.co/M9EvS9pTrW — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

I know. I even correct people when they say it correctly. it’s all v effed up https://t.co/aJkweIiL7H — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

I don’t correct people, ever. They can call me Janet and I won’t. Wrong order? I’ll eat it. Taxi going to the wrong airport? I’ll change my flight. https://t.co/eSZDvKRaRK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

I don’t correct people but I do I don’t know im so tired please let me go — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018