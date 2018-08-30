Chris Watts Murder Case: Man Claims He Had Affair With Dad Accused of Killing Wife, Kids

Trent Bolte says he had a 10-month relationship with Watts, who revealed to him that he was trapped in a loveless marriage.

Chris Watts, who is accused of murdering his pregnant wife and two daughters, may have been leading a secret double life.

A man who called in to Ashleigh Banfield's “Crime & Justice” on HLN this week claimed he had a 10-month relationship with the accused killer.

“We can't independently verify the details that he describes, but we are going to continue speaking with him,” Banfield said on air Wednesday night.

"He told me that he was the victim of emotional and verbal abuse and he was trapped in a loveless marriage and he didn’t know of any way out because of his kids, because of the girls," the man told Banfield.

He added that he never saw Watts exhibit any violent tendencies.

His face was not shown during the HLN interview and there was no confirmation for his claim, but "his account of an alleged relationship does contain details about [Watts'] life that are not readily available," People magazine reported.

People also quotes sources confirming Watts “had relationships with both men and women outside of his marriage."

A man identified as Trent Bolte came forward on social media Thursday to say he's the one who had the affair with Watts.

“I'll always have to live with the fact that I had a relationship with a married man who is also a murderer,” he wrote on Facebook.

He says their relationship lasted 10 months and ended in April.

He claims police reached out to him after finding his name on the dating app MeetMe, which they found on Watts' cellphone.

If convicted, Watts could face the death penalty.

