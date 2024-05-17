Chris Watts Had No Visitors, No Special Privileges in Prison for His 39th Birthday (Exclusive)

Watts is serving a life sentence for the murders of his wife and two daughters

RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Chris Watts

Chris Watts spent his 39th birthday behind bars on Thursday, May 16, but it didn’t come with any special treatment.

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections tells PEOPLE that no one incarcerated by the state receives any special privileges and added that Watts had no scheduled visitors.

Watts, who admitted to the 2018 murders of his wife and daughters in 2018, is serving a life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wis.

Though Watts’ crimes occurred in Colorado, where he pleaded guilty to the three murders, he was transferred to Wisconsin in late 2018 due to security reasons, according to a report from KKTV.

Chris Watts

Watts strangled his pregnant wife, Shanann, to death in their family home before killing his two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3. He dumped their bodies at his company’s job site.

It later came out that Watts was having an affair with a co-worker before the murders, and had told her he and his wife were in the process of a divorce.

A department of corrections spokesperson previously told PEOPLE that during his time at Dodge, Watts has received two conduct reports.

Joshua Polson/AP/REX/Shutterstock Chris Watts

The first was in 2020, when he was cited for “unauthorized forms of communication and unauthorized transfer of property.” He lost phone privileges and canteen privileges for multiple weeks as a result.

Another came the following year for possessing contraband and disobeying orders and lost access to electronics for 10 days.

PEOPLE reported in 2023 that Watts was working as a custodian in prison.



