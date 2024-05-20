Chris Suttle on SB3 and whether NC could become the 39th state to legalize medical marijuana

Cannabis advocate and consultant Chris Suttle (Courtesy photo)

Medical marijuana is now legal and accessible for the vast majority of Americans, but one state that remains a stubborn holdout is North Carolina. A state Senate bill known as the Compassionate Care Act would change that by allowing patients suffering from a list of illnesses to gain access. The bill is sponsored by a conservative Republican and enjoyed bipartisan support when it won Senate approval last year, but right now, House Republicans refuse to take it up.

So, is there a chance the measure will pass during the ongoing short session and what are proponents of the bill doing and saying to try and break the logjam?

NC Newsline caught up with one of the bill’s most outspoken champions, cannabis advocate and consultant, Chris Suttle.

Suttle shares details on a May 24th trip for legislators to North Carolina’s first marijuana dispensary run by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. He believes the guardrails they have put in place may alleviate some concerns that conservative lawmakers have about moving forward with Senate Bill 3.

