Chris Pratt and Anna Faris make unexpected move amid divorce announcement

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are in couples therapy, a source told People this week.

The couple, who are moving forward with their recently-announced divorce, are receiving counseling for the sake of their 5-year-old son, Jack, in an effort to create the best possible "coparenting" situation for him moving forward.

"They are going through couples counseling now, which is what you do when you want to divorce and there are children involved," the insider told People. "It won't likely change the status but it could help with their future coparenting."

For fans of Pratt, 38, and Faris, 40, that are holding out hope for a possible reconciliation between the stars, they might want to stop getting their hopes up. Though the source said that "there is still love between them," their differing schedules due to Pratt's skyrocketing fame may be too difficult to overcome.

"Their work separations have taken a toll, and it is not likely that the marriage can be repaired enough to work right now," they continued. "Chris is in demand now and will continue to be traveling all over the world, keeping them apart. That doesn't make young marriages fare well."

Faris and Pratt announced their divorce on Aug. 6 after nearly 8 years of marriage.

