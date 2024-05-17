Chris Pan, Ohio State grads learned hard way that commencement address words matter

Commencement words matter

Re "Pan wants to set the record straight," May 14: As a teacher of public speaking at the college level, I am sympathetic to the Dispatch article about Ohio State University alumnus and commencement speaker, Chris Pan.

On the one hand, commencement speeches are strangely hard, something recently recounted with characteristic insight by the eminent historian Drew Gilpin Faust. And let’s face it: getting booed by 70,000 people isn’t something anyone would call life affirming.

May 5, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Commencement speaker Chris Pan accepts speaks as Ohio State University President Ted Carter seems to enjoy the speech during the Ohio State Spring 2024 Commencement held Sunday, May 5, 2024 in Ohio Stadium.

On the other hand, there was something petulantly, tiringly earnest in Pan’s reflections. Speakers are responsible for their words. If work-shopping ideas with students, parents and social media communities prior to delivery lands inbounds for the conventions of speech preparation, Pan, finally, is the author, advocate and representative (in the Emersonian sense) of what he says.

Ours is an era in which too many rhetors (an old word that, at its best, signifies those invested in the weight and worth of giving ideas their richest expressions towards civic, moral, and just ends) fall over themselves to give voice to self-serving, self-promoting, self-satisfying bubbles of bilious pap.

The graduates who were frustrated by the speech and the speaker perhaps learned their lessons well. Words matter. We deserve, and should expect, better.

Jeff Kurtz, Newark

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill Wednesday at Karrer Middle School in Dublin that will require K-12 districts to implement cell phone policies that reduce student use during the school day.

We see you, Mike DeWine

As a substitute teacher who works across many area districts, I can say with confidence that smart phones are definitely a huge threat to education.

What I find ironic is this is the same governor who signed off on a budget item (with no spending cap) that takes funds from public schools to help the wealthy pay tuition for their kids to attend private and religious schools.

You aren’t fooling anyone DeWine.

Susan D’Ooge Miller, Columbus

Sometimes it's OK not to be OK

It’s important to talk about mental health. There’s this big stigma around it, like it’s something to be ashamed of, but it’s just like any other illness.

We wouldn’t make fun of someone with a broken leg, so why do we make fun of someone with depression or anxiety or ADHD?

It’s not just about talking about it, though.

We also need to learn how to take care of our own mental health. Just like we exercise to keep our bodies healthy, we need to do things to keep our minds healthy too. That means taking breaks when we need them, talking to someone we trust when we’re feeling down, and being kind to ourselves and others.

Let’s work together to break the stigma and make sure everyone knows it’s okay to not be okay sometimes.

By promoting mental health awareness, we can help break down the barriers that prevent people from getting the support they need. It’s important for schools, communities, and social media and the media to talk openly about mental health and to provide resources for those who are struggling.

Together, people can create a more compassionate and supportive environment for everyone, regardless of their mental health status.

Emily Frey, Hilliard

