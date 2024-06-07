Chris Heath announces bid for seat on Cheyenne City Council

Jun. 6—CHEYENNE — James "Chris" Heath grew up on the philosophy that if you recognize a problem, it's your duty to take action to address that issue. He hopes to use this perspective to serve the community as he is now seeking election to a seat on the Cheyenne City Council serving Ward 1.

"I've seen several things throughout the city that are, you know, we're doing a good job on, but I want to take it a step further and do better on," Heath said. "I want to make the city an even better place to live for my family and for other families that are here."

Heath said one way to do this would be through what he believes to be a better allocation of resources for the Cheyenne Police Department.

"The police department does a great job, but I want to see some of those resources that we are allocating to them allocated better," he said. "I want to see them ... moving them around the city more effectively."

He said he'd like to see police cars patrolling throughout the entire city, instead of just certain areas, particularly during heavier patrolled events like Cheyenne Frontier Days. Heath said his background in working with logistics at Walmart and finance as an assistant manager at Olympus Games would support his efforts to make such changes.

Another area he said he'd like to improve is in city maintenance. Particularly, he said he has noticed that there are many damaged light poles around town that are not addressed effectively. He suggested expanding the program that allows residents to report concerns to the city, like a pothole, to include street lights, which are currently maintained by Black Hills Energy.

When asked about addressing Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins' priority of focusing on affordable housing development, Heath said it is important to find a balance between safe and affordable homes.

He recently bought a house in town, so he said he understands how difficult it can be to navigate the housing market in the current climate. While there are several current housing developments in town, he would like to encourage developments that create more affordable housing, while not cutting corners that may jeopardize the safety of the structure.

If elected to council, he said he hopes his experience in the tech industry would be also valuable as more data centers and tech businesses come to Cheyenne, saying, "We need to be pushing Cheyenne forward into that technological era. ... We need Cheyenne to be ready for that, and we need Cheyenne to be advanced enough for that."

In addition, Heath, a 30-year-old, hopes to bring a perspective from a younger demographic to the governing body.

"I think that's very important that people need to know that you don't have to be 45 or 60 to go onto a council," Heath said. "We need the young people to get involved in politics. We can't be apathetic to politics, we need to actually be involved and know what's going on, because that's our civic duty."

Heath, who is the son of Laramie County Commissioner Linda Heath, said he grew up having conversations about politics and has always tried to stay informed on local government issues.

"Ever since I was a child, we've talked about politics in the house as a normal thing," he said. "Like I say, they raised me to take care of problems whenever I see them. And, you know, I've always been very active in the political realm. I try to keep myself very knowledgeable on things, and I know what's going on through Wyoming politics, at least, and I try to keep myself appraised of national politics, as well."

Two seats are up for election this year for Cheyenne City Council members representing Ward 1. They are currently held by Pete Laybourn and Jeff White, who have both filed for reelection in 2024. In total, six of the nine council seats are up for reelection this fall, two in each ward.

Since City Council seats are nonpartisan, these choices will be made during the Nov. 5 General Election.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.