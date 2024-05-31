Chris Gregor trial: Day 2 of deliberations, jury seeks clarification of homicide charges

TOMS RIVER - On their second day of deliberations, jurors considering murder and child endangerment charges against Christopher Gregor in the death of his 6-year-old son today wasted little time asking for a clarification on the different types of homicide.

They sent a note to Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan asking for the clarification about 9:20 a.m., after resuming their deliberations 20 minutes earlier.

In addition to murder, the jury can consider lesser charges of aggravated manslaughter and reckless manslaughter.

By the time the judge was prepared to respond to their request, the jurors indicated they had already figured it out while they were waiting for his response.

The panel of six men and six women returned to the jury room to continue deliberations about 9:30 a.m.

Gregor, 31, of Barnegat, is charged with the murder of his son, Corey Micciolo, who died shortly after his father brought him to the emergency room at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford Township on April 2, 2021. Additionally, Gregor is charged with endangering the welfare of a child stemming from an incident on a treadmill in the gym at his apartment complex on March 20, 2021. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

On it, Gregor can be seen increasing the speed on a treadmill on which Corey is running, cause the child to fall off the machine six times. Gregor also appears to be biting his son on the head on the video, although his attorney disputes that.

Prosecutors say the treadmill incident did not contribute to Corey's death.

They argued at a four-week trial that Corey's cause of death was blunt-force trauma and lacerations to his heart and liver.

The defense argued Corey died of natural causes, likely from sepsis caused by pneumonia or another infection, and that the trauma was caused by cardiopulmonary resuscitation performed on him in the emergency room in the attempt to save his life.

On the first day of deliberations Thursday, the first thing the jury asked to see was the treadmill video.

Later on Thursday, the panel asked for read-back of the testimony of Dr. Thomas Andrew, a forensic pathologist who testified for the state, who told the jury Corey died from blunt force trauma and lacerations to his heart and liver and that the blunt force trauma was not caused by CPR.

