Chris Fisher charged with buying beer for underage staffer

May 6—HENDERSON — Chris Fisher, owner of Henderson Fruit and Produce, was arrested in Warren County May 3 and charged with buying beer for someone under 21.

In his case, Fisher allegedly brought one of his staff members, Kassidy Edwards, 20, to Locorum Distillery at 142 South Main Street on the night of May 1.

Edwards, of Henderson, was later driving down I-85 when she was involved in a serious accident within Henderson city limits.

Henderson Police reports that on Thursday, May 2, at approximately 12:25 a.m. a collision involving a 2020 Dodge Charger, driven by Edwards, and a 2011 Ford SUV occurred on I-85 South near the 214 mile marker. Both vehicles were traveling south on I-85 when the Charger collided with the rear of the Ford SUV.

The collision caused the SUV to run off the road to the right and roll numerous times before coming to rest near the wood line. The driver, whose identity is unknown at this time, was ejected from the vehicle, sustained injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment, where they remain as of this writing.

Edwards was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving and felony serious injury by vehicle. She received a secured bond of $4,000 and was released after posting.

Her arraignment was Monday. At 4:24 p.m. that day, a possession of a malt beverage or unfortified wine by somebody aged 19 or 20 charge was added.

On May 3, agents with Alcohol Law Enforcement arrested Fisher and charged him with purchasing alcohol for Edwards. He was booked into Warren County Jail under a $500 secured bond at 4:47 p.m. and posted bail at around 6:30 p.m.

In North Carolina, social host liability law says that if that a host knowingly served alcohol to someone who got into a drunk driving accident, whether they were of age or not, then the host is liable for damages caused during that wreck, according to Owens and Miller, a Raleigh-based law firm.

On its Facebook page, Locorum posted that it would be closed "for the time being" due to "technical difficulties." ALE Public Information Officer William Happoldt confirmed that there is an active investigation into Locorum but there is no other information at the moment.

Locorum owner Stacy Woodhouse did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.