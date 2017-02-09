Chris Cuomo refutes Trump tweet accusing him of peddling ‘fake news’

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo pushed back on Thursday after President Trump dismissed one of his interviews as “fake news.” Cuomo defended his credibility on air and in an extended flurry of tweets throughout the morning.
Trump started the morning spat by ripping Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Twitter, suggesting that he was not a trustworthy source because he had misrepresented his military record in the past. Blumenthal had told reporters that Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, had called the president’s attacks on federal judges “disheartening” and “demoralizing.”
Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie),now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
Cuomo subsequently interviewed Blumenthal about his meeting with Gorsuch, who faces confirmation in the U.S. Senate.
The “New Day” host addressed Trump’s tweet, asking, “What is your response to the president of the United States saying you should not be believed because you misrepresented your military record in the past?”
The president, an avid watcher of cable news, then tweeted erroneously that Cuomo had “never asked [Blumenthal] about his long-term lie.” During his 2010 Senate race, Blumenthal apologized after he was challenged about having claimed, inaccurately, that he had served in Vietnam.
Chris Cuomo, in his interview with Sen. Blumenthal, never asked him about his long-term lie about his brave "service" in Vietnam. FAKE NEWS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
Shortly after the critical tweet was posted, Cuomo read it on air, following it with a replay of the beginning of his interview with Blumenthal. Cuomo noted that Blumenthal’s claim about his military service was “literally the first point that I made in the interview.”
“The president, with all due respect, is once again off on the facts,” Cuomo said. “And that’s not something that any of us have any desire to say on a regular basis, but it keeps being true.”
“’Fake news’ is the worst thing that you can call a journalist,” Cuomo continued. “It’s like an ethnic disparagement. We all have these ugly words for people, that’s the one for journalists.”
In the segment, Cuomo acknowledged that Blumenthal had dodged his question, but said that the heart of the issue at hand was whether Gorsuch had in fact called Trump’s criticism of federal judges “demoralizing” and “disheartening.” Former Republican New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte, who is working on behalf of the Trump administration to guide Gorsuch through the confirmation process, confirmed that Gorsuch had made these comments.
Later, Cuomo, who is known for engaging with viewers on Twitter, continued to bat back at Trump’s criticism of him, asserting that the president likes to brand as “fake news” stories that are negative toward him, rather than untrue.
u take a snowball to the head? what did i say – one thing – that wasnt true? facts not feelings. #PressOn https://t.co/EziPc2HCXu
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
thats the job. when potus made "what is true" the main measure of political assessment: that was like Christmas. @NewDay Every. Damn. Day https://t.co/Br0MDlVZlB
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
sadly, potus is just wrong about the facts. it was my first point to the senator – about his having misrepresented military career. sigh https://t.co/zozIOHNvjb
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
this is silly. appreciate POTUS watching @NewDay. untrue blumenthal not confronted with war record. "fake news " = i dont like this fact https://t.co/jgCCieWWmQ
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
it was the first thing out of my mouth! u bought trump distraction. gorsuch comms guy confirmed words. only potus questioning. why? https://t.co/7ccNxOEshs
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
Right at the start. Literally first thing. Not an issue. Neither is blumenthal credibility on this because Gorsuch confirmed comments https://t.co/G0gGpSsJHc
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
Except i did. Killing YOUR credibility. no one but Prez questions the veracity. U say fake I say fact. https://t.co/6HidsmffC7
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
@NewDay #factoverfiction. Get the hashtag going. Or #factsnotfeelings. Which is better? https://t.co/8F3oJssK9K
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
Bigger point is no one saying Gorsuch didn't say it (except Prez) – including Gorsuch own comms guy. https://t.co/YobN4wuhUf
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
I was accused of not bringing it up. False. I didnt chase. True. Why. It? because Gorsuch own comms guy confirmed it as true. Fact. https://t.co/cvOBucJgNb
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
Thanks joe. Appreciated. This is all distraction. No one questions veracity on this. Irony: Gorsuch did trump a favor showing independence. https://t.co/gMfPI9oaBY
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
No one ever happy because so much division and tension. I will get you the facts and you make the judgments. Deal? https://t.co/rA1D6LwWSj
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
This is what I worried about with potus tweet. No need for more fighting. Facts are clear. This is all a negative distraction. https://t.co/WlrbNilldn
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
I would IF there were a basis for questioning veracity. BUT GORSUCH CONFIRMED THAT HE SAID IT. GET IT NOW? #factsnotfeelings https://t.co/qWAW6DR5GD
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
Hence the distraction by potus and it is working with his followers. https://t.co/04uLIUZWGD
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
Exactly. Trump wants blumenthal attacked to distract from what Gorsuch said and his own comms guy confirmed. https://t.co/vuw1Y1wpVw
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
This is simply about respecting the truth. POTUS should come on @NewDay and let's put the facts out there for all to see. https://t.co/vDudtf2n6E
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
It is attacking the core of your being. It is done to inflict pain; to injure. Absent a basis of falsity in fact – it is a slur https://t.co/ahDxL058w0
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
We are only emboldened by the attacks. The job matters more than ever. The hope? administration makes life better for as many as possible https://t.co/Ar8DENJCTr
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
His comms director confirmed it https://t.co/osUtDYpjWP
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
Interestingly, despite having been the target of a Twitter attack by the president, Cuomo disagreed with someone who suggested that Trump’s account should be shut down, arguing that this direct reflection of his views of the moment, unprecedented in U.S. presidential politics, provides a “clear window” into the president’s thinking.
dont you want a clear window into workings of trump's mind? we have never gotten the good bad and ugly without a filter. https://t.co/8djdKkxoHQ
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
Signing off at the end of his Twitter flurry, Cuomo said that he ultimately valued the criticism from his viewers, “good bad and ugly.”
I am on here to engage – the good bad and ugly. But now time to play in snow. Kids are off. Hope everyone affected stays safe. https://t.co/JmtljmuWrT
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
Read more from Yahoo News:
3k