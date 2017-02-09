Chris Cuomo refutes Trump tweet accusing him of peddling ‘fake news’

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo pushed back on Thursday after President Trump dismissed one of his interviews as “fake news.” Cuomo defended his credibility on air and in an extended flurry of tweets throughout the morning.

Trump started the morning spat by ripping Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Twitter, suggesting that he was not a trustworthy source because he had misrepresented his military record in the past. Blumenthal had told reporters that Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, had called the president’s attacks on federal judges “disheartening” and “demoralizing.”

Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie),now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017





Cuomo subsequently interviewed Blumenthal about his meeting with Gorsuch, who faces confirmation in the U.S. Senate.

The “New Day” host addressed Trump’s tweet, asking, “What is your response to the president of the United States saying you should not be believed because you misrepresented your military record in the past?”

The president, an avid watcher of cable news, then tweeted erroneously that Cuomo had “never asked [Blumenthal] about his long-term lie.” During his 2010 Senate race, Blumenthal apologized after he was challenged about having claimed, inaccurately, that he had served in Vietnam.

Chris Cuomo, in his interview with Sen. Blumenthal, never asked him about his long-term lie about his brave "service" in Vietnam. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017





Shortly after the critical tweet was posted, Cuomo read it on air, following it with a replay of the beginning of his interview with Blumenthal. Cuomo noted that Blumenthal’s claim about his military service was “literally the first point that I made in the interview.”

“The president, with all due respect, is once again off on the facts,” Cuomo said. “And that’s not something that any of us have any desire to say on a regular basis, but it keeps being true.”

“’Fake news’ is the worst thing that you can call a journalist,” Cuomo continued. “It’s like an ethnic disparagement. We all have these ugly words for people, that’s the one for journalists.”

In the segment, Cuomo acknowledged that Blumenthal had dodged his question, but said that the heart of the issue at hand was whether Gorsuch had in fact called Trump’s criticism of federal judges “demoralizing” and “disheartening.” Former Republican New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte, who is working on behalf of the Trump administration to guide Gorsuch through the confirmation process, confirmed that Gorsuch had made these comments.

Later, Cuomo, who is known for engaging with viewers on Twitter, continued to bat back at Trump’s criticism of him, asserting that the president likes to brand as “fake news” stories that are negative toward him, rather than untrue.

u take a snowball to the head? what did i say – one thing – that wasnt true? facts not feelings. #PressOn https://t.co/EziPc2HCXu — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017





thats the job. when potus made "what is true" the main measure of political assessment: that was like Christmas. @NewDay Every. Damn. Day https://t.co/Br0MDlVZlB — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017





sadly, potus is just wrong about the facts. it was my first point to the senator – about his having misrepresented military career. sigh https://t.co/zozIOHNvjb — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017





this is silly. appreciate POTUS watching @NewDay. untrue blumenthal not confronted with war record. "fake news " = i dont like this fact https://t.co/jgCCieWWmQ — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017





it was the first thing out of my mouth! u bought trump distraction. gorsuch comms guy confirmed words. only potus questioning. why? https://t.co/7ccNxOEshs — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017





Right at the start. Literally first thing. Not an issue. Neither is blumenthal credibility on this because Gorsuch confirmed comments https://t.co/G0gGpSsJHc — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017



