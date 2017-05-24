Chris Cornell Reportedly Seemed ‘High’ During His Final Concert

As his family and fans await the results of an official toxicology report to determine whether or not Soundgarden front man Chris Cornell’s suicide was intentional or not, a new witness who saw him during his final performance is speaking out about his state of mind before his death, seemingly confirming the belief that the singer was potentially high from taking too much Ativan when he died.

In an interview with TMZ, Cornell’s tour manager and house engineer Ted Keedick revealed that he noticed something was definitely off about the singer during his final show in Detroit last week, and that he seemed “high” and “f’ed up” while he was performing.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Chris was out of character from note 1 of the show. I’ve never heard or seen him that way before, at least if we did not cancel a show,” Keedick said. “I’ve never heard his voice that way before. He was having serious control problems.”

Keedick was clear that he didn’t believe Cornell seemed depressed during the show, and that he was in “good spirits” when he did sound check.

Keedick’s account seems to coincide with the statements provided by both Cornell’s wife, Vicky Karayiannis, and the family lawyer after his death was ruled a suicide, where they insisted that he would not intentionally take his life and leave his family behind, and that they believed that his confession he had taken an “extra Ativan or two,” may have influenced his decision to take his own life.

“When we spoke after the show, I noticed he was slurring his words; he was different. When he told me he may have taken an extra Ativan or two, I contacted security and asked that they check on him,” Karayiannis said in a statement. “What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details. I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them intentionally by taking his own life.”

Despite the initial autopsy confirming that Cornell committed suicide by hanging himself from the top of his hotel bathroom door, his family has maintained that his taking his own life was a decision he made while suffering from the adverse effects of Ativan, which he took for anxiety, or potentially other substances.

“Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris—or if any substances contributed to his demise. Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages,” the family lawyer said in a statement. “The family believes that if Chris took his own life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions.”

Ativan is a drug that is primarily prescribed for treatment of seizure disorders like epilepsy, though it can be prescribed for anxiety as well. Side effects however can include drowsiness, confusion, and depression, self-harm and suicidal thoughts. It is also known to cause dependency in individuals with histories of alcoholism or drug abuse.

A funeral for Cornell is scheduled for this Friday, with a burial to follow at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. According to earlier reports, Cornell’s body has been cremated.

