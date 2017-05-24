Chris Cornell Family Awaits Toxicology Report

Last week, police said that the "Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman committed suicide but his family raised doubts over his death.

Cornell's family denied the finding that the 52-year-old took his own life, and said last week “an extra Ativan or two” — an anti-anxiety drug for which Cornell had a prescription — may have contributed to his death.

“We’re awaiting the results of the toxicology reports from the lab,” the Cornell family attorney, Kirk Pasich, said Tuesday.

The Detroit News reported Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the police investigation into Cornell's death, that detectives reviewed surveillance video from the MGM Grand Detroit, where Cornell was staying Wednesday, to rule out the possibility that someone else had killed the singer.

Cornell was found dead in his hotel room bathroom in the early hours of last Thursday, just hours after he performed a show with his band.

The video footage review reportedly showed that no one entered or exited the suite after Cornell’s bodyguard left around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday. Cornell's bodyguard was the first person to have found the singer dead.

Cornell’s attorney also told Variety, Tuesday, that the singer's gravesite at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where the funeral will take place Friday, will be opened to public after 3 p.m. local time following the private ceremony's conclusion.

While doubts over the cause of Cornell's death continues to linger, his family said in a statement to Detroit News that Cornell was slurring his words while speaking to his wife Vicky Karayiannis, which alarmed her, and also repeated: “I’m just tired,” several times before hanging up. Two hours later he was found dead.

“...When we spoke after the show, I noticed he was slurring his words; he was different. When he told me he may have taken an extra Ativan or two, I contacted security and asked that they check on him,” she said. “What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details. I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them intentionally by taking his own life.”

Though an initial autopsy officially determined his cause of death to be suicide by hanging, Cornell’s family is waiting for the toxicology tests result that could reveal about any substance in his system at the time of his death.

“Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris—or if any substances contributed to his demise. Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages,” his family lawyer said in a statement. “The family believes that if Chris took his own life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions.”

