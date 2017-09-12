Chris Christie Trashes Steve Bannon For Questioning His Loyalty To Trump

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) has a lot to say about former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

The governor appeared on “PBS NewsHour” Monday and spent part of the interview responding to recent comments Bannon made about Christie’s relationship with President Donald Trump.

Bannon told CBS’s Charlie Rose in an interview that aired Sunday on “60 Minutes” that Christie was not offered a Cabinet position because of the governor’s response to the “Access Hollywood” tape that showed Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women.

“I told [Christie] the plane leaves at 11 o’clock in the morning. If you’re on the plane, you’re on the team,” Bannon told Rose of the weekend news of the tape broke. “Didn’t make the plane.”

Christie vehemently denied Bannon’s claims and told anchor Judy Woodruff that the former Trump adviser was lying.

“That conversation that Mr. Bannon references ... never happened,” Christie said. “I didn’t need to convey those kinds of feelings to staffers. I was speaking to the principal, to the man who’s now president of the United States.”

The governor went on to say he was offered a Cabinet position, which he turned down. He also blasted Bannon for seeking attention.

“Now that he’s been fired, no one is really going to care about anything else Steve Bannon has to say,” Christie said of the chief strategist’s departure from the administration, which the White House said was a “mutually agreed” final day.

Christie later added, “This, I suspect, is his last 15 minutes of fame ... I hope he enjoys it.”