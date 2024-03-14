CHP vehicle among at least 4 involved in crash on Highway 99 in Sacramento

A crash involving at least four vehicles, including a California Highway Patrol vehicle, snarled traffic Wednesday afternoon on the northbound lanes of Highway 99 in Sacramento.

The crash was first reported about 3:45 p.m., and all northbound lanes of Highway 99 near 47th Avenue were blocked at that time, according to CHP online dispatch records.

Four vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash, including a CHP patrol vehicle, according to the CHP.

At least one ambulance had been called to the scene, but it was unclear as to the extent of any reported injuries. Officials at the CHP South Sacramento office were not immediately available to provide additional details.

Authorities had called tow trucks to the scene for the vehicles involved. At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the CHP dispatch reports indicated that all lanes were reopened for vehicle traffic.