CHP: Speeding Porsche slams into tree at Fulton Y in Arden Arcade, killing driver

One man was killed and a passenger was hospitalized after a sports car collided with a tree Sunday morning on a busy thoroughfare in the Arden Arcade section of Sacramento County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just after midnight on the 600 block of Fulton Avenue at the Y intersection with Munroe Street near Loehmann’s Plaza, according to CHP North Sacramento office spokesman Officer Justin Fetterly.

The man was driving a Porsche sedan at a “high rate of speed” heading southbound toward the road’s split and “was unable to negotiate the turn,” Fetterly said. The Porsche entered the median and crashed into the tree outside the On The Y bar.

The motorist was pronounced dead by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews and the passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to Fetterly.

The identity of the driver was expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once relatives are notified of the man’s death.

The investigation of the crash was ongoing, Fetterly said.