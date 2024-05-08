CHP seeks witnesses after weekend Highway 99 crash killed pedestrian in Sacramento

The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday was seeking witnesses to a crash involving three vehicles and a pedestrian who died Saturday morning on Highway 99 in Sacramento.

The freeway crash was reported about 4:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 99, just north of Fruitridge Road, the CHP’s South Sacramento office announced Tuesday afternoon in a news release.

Three vehicles are listed in the news release as involved in the crash, including a 2013 Honda with a 32-year-old driver, a 2009 Toyota driven by a 22-year-old Elk Grove man and a 2013 Toyota driven by a 64-year-old Grass Valley man.

None of the drivers were injured or arrested at the scene. The CHP said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and investigators were seeking witnesses who saw the pedestrian walking on the freeway.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the deadly pedestrian crash to the call the CHP at 916-897-5600.