CHP searching for man suspected in high-speed chase along Highway 101 to SLO County

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To get breaking news alerts, click here

California Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies were searching Grover Beach for a driver suspected in a high-speed car chase that began in Santa Barbara County on Thursday morning.

The pursuit appeared to have started in the area of Clark Avenue in Orcutt when a Jeep allegedly hit another car and fled onto Highway 101, according to the CHP’s traffic incident report page.

The car quickly moved into San Luis Obispo County, passing Nipomo at around 10:51 a.m. on its way north, according to the CHP page.

It was reported weaving through traffic at high speeds, taking to shoulders and reaching speeds as high as 112 mph, according to the CHP page.

The vehicle pursuit appeared to end in Grover Beach, but the driver then fled on foot in the area of Ramona Avenue and North 10th Street, according to the CHP page.

At around 11:45 a.m., the driver was reported running through a backyard in the 900 block of Ramona Avenue, wearing a striped shirt that appeared to have blood on it, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Shortly afterward, the Grover Beach Police Department was contacted by the CHP to help find an adult male wearing a checkered shirt with a white long sleeve shirt, with gray curly hair standing around 6 feet tall and weighing around 180 pounds, according to the scanner.

Drones were deployed to aid the search on foot for the man. They caught a glimpse of him around 11:33 a.m., but heavy fog was later reported causing difficulties with the equipment, according to the scanner.

CHP said further details were not immediately available.