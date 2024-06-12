CHP searching for driver involved in hit-and-run on I-680

(KRON) — California Highway Patrol is searching for a car that was involved in a hit-and-run crash on I-680 on Sunday. The crash left a woman with major injuries.

The crash happened just before 2:07 p.m. on I-680 southbound south of Willow Pass Road near Pleasant Hill. A gray Acura was driving fast and weaving in and out of lanes when it lost control and crashed into another car.

The woman driving the other car suffered major injuries and was hospitalized. She was wearing a seatbelt during the crash and is expected to survive.

There was also a dog in the car that was struck, which was unharmed and released to family members.

After the crash, the male driver of the Acura was seen escaping the scene on foot. He was spotted going south towards the Homewood Suites in Pleasant Hill, located at 650 Ellinwood Way. It is unknown if the crash is DUI-related.

Anyone who saw the crash, the events leading up to it, or has information or dashcam footage of the crash and/or suspect is asked to call CHP at (925) 646-4980 or email 320investigations@chp.ca.gov.

