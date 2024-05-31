CHP reports over 1,100 DUI arrests during Memorial Day enforcement period

(FOX40.COM) — This year’s edition of Memorial Day is officially in the rearview mirror, and California Highway Patrol has released the statistics from the Maximum Enforcement Period it held over the holiday weekend.

According to CHP, the enforcement period is held to “ensure the safety of all Californians” and reduce the number of crashes, particularly ones caused by drinking and driving.

During the 2024 Memorial Day enforcement period, CHP officers made over 1,100 DUI-related arrests and issued nearly 32,000 citations, including over 19,000 for speeding, over 1,800 for seatbelt violations, and over 2,000 for distracted driving.

“Great job to all CHP areas that worked tirelessly to keep California safe this Memorial Day weekend,” the agency said on Facebook. “Even when it’s not a Maximum Enforcement Period, let’s continue to work together to make responsible choices: drive sober, avoid distractions, follow speed limits, and always buckle up.”

According to CHP, almost 50 people lost their lives during 2023’s Memorial Day enforcement period, and about 1,000 DUI arrests were made.

CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said, “Loss of life on our roads is preventable when drivers make safe and responsible choices behind the wheel. “

