CHP maximum enforcement begins for Memorial Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — As Memorial Day weekend begins, so does California Highway Patrol’s maximum enforcement period.

It officially goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday evening, meaning there will be an increased presence of officers on patrol throughout California, including the San Diego area.

According to CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt, there were over a thousand arrests during this same time last year — a good reminder for those heading out on the roads this weekend to drive responsibly.

“Last year, unfortunately, we arrested over 1,100 people in the state during our maximum enforcement period for DUI. And unfortunately, 42 people lost their lives on California roadways. That’s just way too many, so we are going to do everything in our power this year to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” said Bettencourt.

He also explained that there are more contributing factors than just alcohol when it comes to DUI cases.

“Driving under the influence just isn’t alcohol; it’s marijuana, it’s prescription medication — you name it. If you’re looking at a medication bottle that you have in you possession that says ‘don’t drive, don’t operate heavy machinery’ — we don’t want you out there on the road,” Bettencourt explained.

As you head out on the roads this weekend, the CHP officers leaves you with this advice:

“Make sure that you are making those responsible decisions, so that you don’t end up as a statistic because at the end of the day your action don’t just affect you.”

