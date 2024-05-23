CHP: Man found with almost $400K worth of cocaine in Fresno Co.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over $399,000 worth of cocaine was seized from a Stanislaus County man in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol Merced announced on Wednesday.

According to CHP, on May 17 at 7 p.m., a Central Valley CHP K-9 sergeant conducted an enforcement stop on a 2015 Toyota Tacoma for a traffic violation on northbound I-5 at Nees Avenue.

The sergeant reported several factors led him to believe the driver was engaged in criminal activity. The sergeant searched the vehicle and found a gym bag with about 11 pounds of cocaine— an estimated street value of about $399,520.

Officers say the driver, 38-year-old Barajas of Ceres, California, was booked under suspicion of possession of cocaine for sale and transportation of cocaine across noncontiguous counties.

The case was turned over to the Fresno High Impact Investigation Team.

